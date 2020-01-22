The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Brawl Breaks Out During Kansas-Kansas State Game

A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball court.LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of Naismith Court at Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 9, 2012 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The college basketball gods decided Tuesday night would give fans the animosity this season has been missing.

Earlier Tuesday night, Illinois guard Alan Griffin was ejected for stomping on the chest of a Purdue player. Just an hour later, Kansas and Kansas State took it a step further with an all-out brawl.

It’s unclear what started the melee, but nearly every player from both teams collected under the basket. As punches rained down the players spilled into the stands.

Check it out.

Silvio De Sousa decided to take things up a notch by grabbing a chair and attempting to swing it at a Kansas State player. Thankfully he lost control of the chair before hitting anyone.

Check it out.

The fight came at what fans thought was the end of the game. However, the officials decided it would be a good idea to bring both teams back out to finish the remaining seconds of the contest.

With the fight coming at the end of the game, it’s unclear if players were ejected from the contest. It’s likely that many of these players will face further punishment from their teams and the Big 12.

De Sousa seems like the most likely candidate after he nearly attacked someone with a chair.

In the end, Kansas walked out with an 81-60 win.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.