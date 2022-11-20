Video: Chris Webber Moment In Stanford-South Carolina Finish

Chris Webber, you have company.

We had an unfortunate timeout moment at the end of Sunday afternoon's South Carolina vs. Stanford women's college basketball game.

Stanford, trailing by two, called a timeout after a missed free throw attempt. But the Cardinal didn't have any timeouts remaining in the game.

That's a technical foul and, essentially, the end of the game for Stanford.

Here's the finish, seen live on ABC on Sunday afternoon. It doesn't get much more crushing than this.

South Carolina went on to beat Stanford, 76-71, in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

The Gamecocks, No. 1 in the country, improved to 4-0 on the season with the victory.

This is surely a loss that is going to sting the Cardinal for a long time.