Video: College Basketball Coach Goes After Referee, Gets Ejected

CBS Sports.

Jerry Stackhouse certainly earned his ejection on Wednesday evening.

The Vanderbilt Commodores head coach got tossed from his team's game on Wednesday night, after getting restrained from going after a referee.

"Jerry Stackhouse earned this ejection. My gosh," Kyle Boone tweeted on Wednesday night.

The former NBA star turned college basketball coach was ejected from the game against VCU.

Vanderbilt was trailing VCU, 54-51, with less than eight minutes to play on Wednesday night.

Stackhouse certainly earned his ejection on Wednesday night, but it'll be interesting to see if he gets any further punishment.

Vanderbilt went on to lose to VCU, 70-65, on Wednesday night.