Video: College Basketball Game Interrupted By Food Delivery Guy

In what might be the wildest college basketball game interruption of all-time, a Wednesday night contest was halted when a food delivery guy came onto the court.

Seriously.

The food delivery guy, who appeared to be delivering some McDonald's, made his way onto the court during the middle of the Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne game.

How does this happen?

Seriously, how does something like this happen? Who was he delivering the food to? How did he even get down on the court?

We need some answers.

(Hopefully the food ended up in the right person's hands and the delivery guy got a good rating.)