If you didn’t look closely, it appeared that Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. swished a game-tying three in the closing seconds against Alabama Saturday afternoon. Even the iconic Dick Vitale was fooled by the shot’s angle.

Trailing by three points to the Crimson Tide, the Volunteers raced up the court to try and tie the game with just several seconds remaining. During the sequence, Vitale, who was calling the game for ESPN, started hollering for Alabama to foul instead of letting UT shoot a three.

Vitale became ever more upset when Bailey got the shot off before Alabama could foul. The shot missed, but Vitale clearly thought otherwise.

From the camera angle, it appeared Bailey’s shot went right through the net to tie the game. Vitale thought the same, and continued hollering that the Crimson Tide’s defense executed poorly down the stretch.

Take a look.

Do you let 'em shoot the 3, Dickie V? pic.twitter.com/NZiSAs5ynj — Nathan Ford (@NathanTFord) March 13, 2021

To be honest, we don’t blame Dick Vitale for thinking the ball went through the hoop. It certainly looked like it.

Alabama, meanwhile, escaped with a 73-68 victory and moves on to the SEC Tournament Championship. The Crimson Tide will play the LSU Tigers after they knocked off the two-seed Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s Alabama-LSU winner will punch its ticket to the Big Dance. Right now, the Crimson Tide have a very good chance of being one of the 2021 NCAA Tournament’s four No. 2 seeds.

Tennessee, meanwhile, should be in the field. But the Volunteers will have to wait until Sunday to learn their Big Dance fate.