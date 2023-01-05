Video: Insane College Basketball Dunk Is Going Viral Tonight

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: General view of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Capital One Arena on January 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Hoyas won 93-89. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Georgia's troubles continue, but Brandon Murray at least gave the men's basketball team one play to celebrate.

The sophomore guard threw down a ferocious slam early in Wednesday's Big East matchup against Villanova. Murray posterized a Wildcats defender for a highlight dunk during the first half.

Here's a look at his dunk, courtesy of FOX College Hoops.

Murray tallied nine points before leaving the game early with an undisclosed injury. Despite his thunderous jam, the Hoyas suffered a 73-57 loss to the Wildcats at Capital One Arena.

Georgetown has lost six straight games and is 0-5 in conference action this season. According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the Hoyas have lost 25 straight Big East games dating back to March 2, 2021.

Losing Murray for any time would only compound Georgia's problems. He entered Wednesday second on the team in points (15.5), assists (3.8), and steals (1.2).

Georgetown will look to halt its conference drought when facing Marquette this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.