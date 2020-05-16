Video Of Women’s Basketball Player’s Trick Shot Fail Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, one girl’s misfortune brought joy and laughter to thousands on the internet.

Carly Printy took to her driveway with the hopes of creating viral content with an impressive trick shot. Instead, she created an incredibly comedic – and unfortunate for her – video.

Printy turned her back to the basket and threw the ball underhand with the hopes of hitting a no-look shot. After releasing the ball, she hit a few dance moves while the ball was on its way to the basket.

Unfortunately, her shot was off by just a few inches and it hit the rim. The ball ricocheted off the rim and came back and hit Printy right in the head.

Check it out.

This did not go as planned 😅 (via cjprinty24/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tBazSc72yp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2020

Printy is no slouch on the basketball court, despite her unfortunate incident.

She recently signed with Truman State, to play basketball at the collegiate level. The Bulldogs head coach released a statement after signing her.

“…Carly is a kid who can just flat out play. Over the past year, she’s shown great passion and work ethic to be the best player than she can be. She is very versatile guard who can attack the rim and shoot the three, and I look forward to expanding her game even further. Carly will be a great addition to our Bulldog Family!”

She was a three-year varsity starter for Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Iowa before committing to Truman State.