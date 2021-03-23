Ben Vander Plas of the 13-seed Ohio Bobcats had an unfortunate experience with his Adidas sneakers during Monday’s second-round game against the Creighton Bluejays.

Ohio, the 13-seed of the West Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, advanced to Monday’s second round by knocking off four-seed Virginia on Saturday. That set up a date with the five-seed Creighton, which narrowly escaped from No. 12 seed UCSB this past weekend.

A Sweet 16 was not in the cards for the Bobcats, though. Creighton ran away with a 72-58 victory Monday night.

To make matters worse, Vander Plas had some trouble with his shoe during the game. When attempting to plant as a Creighton player drove into the paint, Vander Plas’s shoe completely came apart.

Take a look.

Ohio’s Ben Vander Plas blew right through his shoe 😳 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/KFYXit1bTr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021

If we’re being honest, Ben Vander Plas is lucky that he didn’t get injured. Sneaker mishaps can be a major problem for basketball players.

This isn’t the first time a player has had a sneaker mishap. Former Duke star Zion Williamson had a disastrous occurrence with his Nike sneakers during a game back in early 2019. It even led to a minor injury. Let’s just say Nike faced some bad publicity because of it.

Adidas may face some similar backlash because of the latest shoe blowout. Luckily, Vander Plas is okay.

Ohio, meanwhile, is heading home after getting knocked off by the Creighton Bluejays Monday evening.