The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Olivia Dekker Sings National Anthem Before Wisconsin Game

Olivia Dekker sings the national anthem.

The national anthem before this evening’s Wisconsin-Illinois men’s basketball game was extra special.

Olivia Dekker, a sideline reporter for ESPN and the Big Ten Network (and the wife of former Badgers star Sam Dekker), had the honors of singing it.

The BTN reporter did not disappoint.

Wisconsin on BTN published a video:

Well done, Olivia.

Sam was impressed, too:

Wisconsin and Illinois are now underway on BTN.

The Badgers are off to an early lead.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.