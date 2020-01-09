Video: Olivia Dekker Sings National Anthem Before Wisconsin Game

The national anthem before this evening’s Wisconsin-Illinois men’s basketball game was extra special.

Olivia Dekker, a sideline reporter for ESPN and the Big Ten Network (and the wife of former Badgers star Sam Dekker), had the honors of singing it.

The BTN reporter did not disappoint.

Wisconsin on BTN published a video:

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Fantastic job by @OliviaDekker singing the National Anthem before tonight's @BadgerMBB game: pic.twitter.com/TpwVqPynXJ — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 9, 2020

Well done, Olivia.

Sam was impressed, too:

This is very cool to me https://t.co/as1XehabfL — Sam Dekker (@dekker) January 9, 2020

Wisconsin and Illinois are now underway on BTN.

The Badgers are off to an early lead.