The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Referee Collapses In Scary Scene During Gonzaga-USC Game

Gonzaga players linking arms and standing for the national anthem.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: The Gonzaga Bulldogs stand on the court during the national anthem before the Elite Eight round game against the USC Trojans during the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier: Tonight’s Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and USC was stopped momentarily after veteran referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court.

The scary scene unfolded with 15:44 to play in the first half and the top-seeded Zags leading 11-4. Smith was stationed in the corner near the Gonzaga bench when he collapsed flat on his back with no one around him.

The game was immediately stopped and training staffs from both teams were quickly on the scene. Smith was seen with his eyes open and breathing after collapsing.

Thankfully, the longtime official was able to sit up on his own and communicate with emergency personnel before being wheeled off the court on a stretcher.

He was awake and alert while being taken away.

The actual footage of Smith can be seen below. Warning: it is frightening.

We’re glad to see Smith was conscious and appeared to be okay as he was taken off the court for further examination. Alternate official William Henderson took his place.

We’ll provide an update on Smith’s condition when one becomes available.

Update: CBS rules expert and former referee Gene Steratore said on the broadcast that Smith is stable and being checked out.

Obviously, this is more good news.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.