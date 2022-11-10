Video: 'Smartest' Play Of College Basketball Season Going Viral

Bellarmine stunned Louisville in a cross-town battle on Wednesday night, winning 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center.

During the final 10 seconds of the game, Louisville had a chance to take the lead. However, Roosevelt Wheeler's attempt inside the paint fell short.

Juston Betz rebounded the ball with roughly six seconds remaining on the game clock. Instead of letting Louisville foul him, he chucked the ball all the way down the other side of the floor.

By the time the ball went out of bounds, there was less than a second left in the game. Louisville's half-court heave for the win wasn't anywhere close to the rim.

Once the game went final, Betz received a lot of credit for running out the clock in an unorthodox manner.

Here's the play from Betz:

Bellarmine's locker room won't forget this win on the road against Louisville.

We'll see if Bellarmine can follow up Wednesday's upset with an impressive showing against Morehead State on Saturday night.