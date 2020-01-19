Video: Ugly Brawl Following Saturday Night College Basketball Game

Basketball games can get extremely heated at times, but it isn’t often that two teams will come to blows over one. Yet that’s exactly what happened at the end of last night’s game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Saint Francis Red Flash.

Video from the game shows that the two sides started going at it almost immediately once the final buzzer rang. Per 247Sports, the biggest dispute came over a hard foul occurring during a breakaway layup.

The hard foul led to chipiness throughout the rest of the game, which culminated in a 72-65 Saint Francis win. But things immediately boiled over.

In the footage below, punches can be seen getting thrown and several players get knocked to the ground.

And now we have an ACTUAL brawl after the game between St. Francis and Sacred Heart pic.twitter.com/9Km2TcqxCA — Jared Kotler (@JaredKotler) January 19, 2020

After the scuffle was over, Saint Francis head coach Rob Krimmel spoke to the media and lamented how things ended.

Via The Tribune Democrat:

“Once the game’s over, you’d like it to be over. Whatever happened in that 40 minutes, you’d like it to be over,” Krimmel said. “Certainly not good for the game.”

As of writing, the Northeast Conference has not made a statement or otherwise addressed the incident. But given the level of violence that occurred, there’s bound to be a suspension or two on the horizon.