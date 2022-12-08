Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 15: A Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader performs during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Assembly Hall on January 15, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Red Panda is back.

The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary.

Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night.

The video is going viral.

"This is nuts," he wrote.

It doesn't get much better than that.

Indiana is taking on Nebraska on Wednesday night, with the Hoosiers playing the Huskers at home.

It'll be tough for the game to top the halftime show, though.