Video: Worst College Basketball Loss Of Season Is Going Viral

CBS Sports.

The worst college basketball loss of the season happened on Saturday.

Pepperdine topped Portland, 94-93, in truly wild fashion on Saturday.

The game was won following a wild tip-in play as time expired, but the sequences leading up to that moment were even crazier.

"This is a BRUTAL way to lose a game," Field of 68 tweeted.

It really doesn't get much tougher than that, does it?

Pepperdine improved to 8-17 on the year with the win, while Portland dropped to 12-14.