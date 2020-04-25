While the 2020 NFL draft has been dominating the headlines over the past three days, college basketball decided to enter the discussion.

According to a report from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Wake Forest is in need of a new head coach. The Demon Deacons reportedly fired head coach Danny Manning this weekend.

Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall for Manning. Recently retired athletics director Ron Wellman sent a stern warning to Manning after a rough 2018-19 season.

“I expect that Danny will take the steps needed to show improvement on the court next season while continuing to lead our student-athletes to represent Wake Forest positively in the classroom and in the community,” he said.

Well, after a 13-18 finish to a shortened season, Manning found himself out of the job.

Wake Forest has parted ways with Danny Manning, sources told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 25, 2020

Manny struggled during his six seasons as the head coach at Wake Forest. He managed just one winning season where the team lost in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Danny Manning finished with a 78-111 record at Wake, with a 30-80 ACC. The Demon Deacons suffered through three-straight losing seasons where the they never won more than 13 games.

East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes was mentioned as a possible replacement for Manning.