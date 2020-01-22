A college basketball coach has been fired following the school’s investigation into alleged Title IX violations.

University of Evansville president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz released a statement announcing head coach Walter McCarty was placed on leave in late December.

Just a month later, he’s officially out of the job.

Evansville launched an investigation into McCarty for alleged sexual misconduct. While the investigation was ongoing, the school received additional reports of alleged misconduct by the coach during his tenure at the school.

“While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under University policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty’s employment immediately,” the school said in an announcement.

McCarty helped Kentucky win the national championship in 1996 before becoming a first-round pick of the New York Knicks. He played for the Knicks, Celtics, Suns and Clippers during his 10-year NBA career.

He served as an assistant coach at Louisville before making the jump to the NBA. McCarty coached with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics before landing at Evansville.

Bennie Seltzer will continue to serve as the team’s interim head coach during the investigation.

Evansville sits at 9-10 on the season and 0-6 in conference play.