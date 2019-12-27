A college basketball coach has been placed on administrative leave while the school investigates alleged Title IX violations.

University of Evansville president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz released a statement announcing head coach Walter McCarty is on leave.

In the statement, Pietruszkiewicz revealed the school received a “troubling report” about the coach’s behavior with a “member of the campus community.

Here’s the full statement:

“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018. We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated.”

McCarty helped Kentucky win the national championship in 1996 before becoming a first-round pick of the New York Knicks. He played for the Knicks, Celtics, Suns and Clippers during his 10-year NBA career.

He served as an assistant coach at Louisville before making the jump to the NBA. McCarty coached with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics before landing at Evansville.

Bennie Seltzer will serve as the team’s interim head coach during the investigation. Evansville continues conference play with its Missouri Valley Conference opener on Tuesday at Missouri State.

