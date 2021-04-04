Watch: Adam Morrison Had Best Reaction To Gonzaga’s Win

Gonzaga legend Adam Morrison saw his superb college career end in a heartbreaking loss to UCLA in 2006. So it was easy to see why he reacted the way he did to Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beating game-winner against the Bruins last night.

Morrison was on call for Gonzaga’s radio broadcast of the game, and watched alongside Tom Hudson as Suggs made the shot. When it happened, Morrison could not contain his emotion.

As Hudson described the action and explained what was happening, Morrison just kept yelling “Yes!” at the top of his lungs. That went on for nearly half a minute as the Bulldogs stormed the court and celebrated alongside Suggs.

Of all the Gonzaga players and fans who have suffered heartbreak in the past, Morrison may have gotten more satisfaction from that win than anyone. And it’s not hard to understand why.

Jalen Suggs' all-time game-winner against UCLA called by Gonzaga's IMG radio team of Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison (yes, that Adam Morrison): pic.twitter.com/DBtqdFjenL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) April 4, 2021

At the 2006 NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga were the No. 3 seed in the Oakland Regional while UCLA were the No. 2 seed. Adam Morrison had been averaging over 28 points per game that season and the Bulldogs had dominated the competition to get there. But UCLA beat them in the waning seconds to deprive Gonzaga of a trip to the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga would eventually beat UCLA in the NCAA Tournament in the 2015 Elite Eight. But they lost in the Final Four to Duke.

Now that they’ve beaten UCLA on the biggest stage, it feels like that 2006 loss has been fully avenged.