The Week 2 college basketball AP top 25 was released on Monday.

With a couple big upsets in the first week of play, there’ve been some notable shifts in the top 10.

After looking incredible in their 89-54 blowout of Townson opening day, No. 4 Virginia fell in a disappointing 61-60 loss to San Francisco just two days later. This loss to the Dons was the first time in seven games dating back to last season that the Cavaliers allowed 60+ points in a game.

At 1-1, Virginia fall 11 spots down the rankings to No. 15.

No. 3 Villanova suffered a similar path in their opening week. The Wildcats started off their season with two solid wins over Boston College and No. 18 Arizona State — this before falling to Virginia Tech in a crushing overtime loss.

Villanova was also booted from the top 10, dropping nine spots to No. 12.

Kentucky also dropped out from No. 10 to No. 20 after a 76-64 upset loss to Richmond.

Here’s the full list of rankings:

11. West Virginia

12. Villanova

13. Tennessee

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

T17. Texas

T17. Texas Tech

19. Richmond

20. Kentucky

21. Oregon

22. Florida State

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Arizona State — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 30, 2020

With three spots opening up in the top 10, we have some new faces up top.

Houston made a huge jump from No. 17 up into the No. 10 spot after notching three strong wins. The Cougars’ 64-53 win over No. 14 Texas Tech was a solid top-25 victory early in the season.

Michigan State also made significant headway, climbing from No. 13 to No. 8. The Spartans recorded a blowout win over Eastern Michigan followed by and impressive 80-70 victory over Notre Dame.

Creighton claimed the final open spot, making a slight jump from No. 11 to No. 9 after a win over North Dakota State.

Otherwise, the rankings remained fairly constant. The only two teams to drop out of the top 25 were UCLA and Michigan.

The preseason No. 22 Bruins looked rough in their opening two games, losing to San Diego State and barely squeaking out a triple-overtime win over Pepperdine.

While they didn’t lose a game in Week 1, the No. 25 Wolverines were also booted out of the top 25 after Oakland took them to overtime on Sunday.

The two vacated spots were both filled by teams who pulled off top-10 upsets.

2-0 Richmond took the No. 19 spot after taking down Kentucky and 3-0 Virginia Tech moved to No. 16 with their win over Villanova.