Week 9 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released
The Week 9 college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon.
Following another week of college basketball, the latest AP Poll top 25 has been released.
Purdue holds strong at No. 1, while UConn dropped following its first loss of the season.
Here's the full top 25, from Associated Press:
- Purdue
- Houston
- Kansas
- UConn
- Arizona
- Texas
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Virginia
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Wisconsin
- Indiana
- Duke
- TCU
- Xavier
- Baylor
- Missouri
- New Mexico
- Auburn
- Charleston
- Ohio State
- Iowa State
The college basketball season is set to really heat up this month, with conference play getting into serious action.