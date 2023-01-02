Skip to main content
48
New Articles

Week 9 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released

Purdue Boilermakers guards bring the ball up.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - DECEMBER 29: Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) brings the ball up court during a mens college basketball game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Purdue Boilermakers on December 29, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Week 9 college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon. 

Following another week of college basketball, the latest AP Poll top 25 has been released.

Purdue holds strong at No. 1, while UConn dropped following its first loss of the season.

Here's the full top 25, from Associated Press:

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. Kansas
  4. UConn
  5. Arizona
  6. Texas
  7. Alabama
  8. Tennessee
  9. Gonzaga
  10. UCLA
  11. Virginia
  12. Miami
  13. Arkansas
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Indiana
  16. Duke
  17. TCU
  18. Xavier
  19. Baylor
  20. Missouri
  21. New Mexico
  22. Auburn
  23. Charleston
  24. Ohio State
  25. Iowa State

The college basketball season is set to really heat up this month, with conference play getting into serious action.