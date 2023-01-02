Week 9 College Basketball AP Poll Top 25 Released

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - DECEMBER 29: Purdue Boilermakers guard David Jenkins Jr. (14) brings the ball up court during a mens college basketball game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Purdue Boilermakers on December 29, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Week 9 college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon.

Purdue holds strong at No. 1, while UConn dropped following its first loss of the season.

Here's the full top 25, from Associated Press:

Purdue Houston Kansas UConn Arizona Texas Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga UCLA Virginia Miami Arkansas Wisconsin Indiana Duke TCU Xavier Baylor Missouri New Mexico Auburn Charleston Ohio State Iowa State

The college basketball season is set to really heat up this month, with conference play getting into serious action.