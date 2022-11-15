Why Bill Self Isn't Coaching Against Duke Tonight

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during a press conference after being announced as the Associated Press Coach of the Year prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four at NRG Stadium on March 31, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Duke and Kansas are set to play in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils and the Jayhawks are set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. E.T. in the second game of a big doubleheader on ESPN.

But Kansas will be without its head coach in Bill Self.

Self is currently serving a suspension, handed down from the school. It was a self-imposed suspension for violations previously committed.

The Kansas head coach has been leading the team in practice, but he won't be at the game.

"Kansas’ Bill Self will not be coaching tonight vs. Duke as part of 4-game self-imposed suspension. Self has been coaching the team in practice & was with team until just before midnight last night here in Indy. Self is staying at different hotel than team," Jeff Goodman reported on Tuesday.

Self is serving a four-game self-imposed suspension, which was announced earlier this season.

Duke and Kansas are currently scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. E.T., but the exact tipoff time will depend on when the first game ends.

Both games in tonight's doubleheader will be airing on ESPN.

Will Kansas miss head coach Bill Self against Duke on Tuesday evening?