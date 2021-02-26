Wichita State Basketball Makes Decision On New Head Coach

After allegations of abuse by former players forced long time head coach Gregg Marshall out, Wichita State has officially filled its head coaching vacancy. Isaac Brown, who has served as interim head coach this season, has been given the full-time job.

Brown spent six years as one of Marshall’s assistant coaches, joining the program in 2014. Before that, he spent time on staff at Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Arkansas, and South Alabama. The 51-year old first-time head coach played college ball at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Texas A&M, and Northeast Louisiana.

The Shockers have responded well under Brown, who took over a difficult situation. Marshall resigned just weeks before the team made its season debut in early December. They are 13-4 on the season, with a 9-2 conference mark that puts them atop the AAC standings. That includes a huge 68-63 upset of conference favorite Houston, which was ranked No. 6 at the time.

Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced the five-year contract to the team at practice this afternoon, to an extremely excited Shockers team. He mentioned that he spoke to most of the players beforehand, indicating that there was significant support for him to land the head coaching job within the program.

"Now, let's get to business because we have a championship to win." 🗣 Head @Coach_IBrown pic.twitter.com/K4N4qIwBkv — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) February 26, 2021

“None of this would have been possible without you guys,” Isaac Brown told his team. “And it’s not about the wins and the losses, it’s more about you guys being good people and doing exactly what you’re supposed to do, on and off the court, the way you carry yourself. The one thing we’re going to do as an entire staff, we want to help you guys reach your dreams and goals, no matter what. We’re going to be here for you 10, 20, 30 years down the line. We just want to help you guys accomplish all that you can accomplish.

“Now, let’s get to business because we have a championship to win.”

Joe Lunardi currently has Wichita State as a 12-seed in his latest bracketology seed list.