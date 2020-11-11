In mid-October, severe allegations were levied against Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall.

Arguably one of the top coaches in the sport, a former player alleged Marshall punched him and also choked an assistant coach.

Former All-Conference Shockers forward Shaq Morris, who played for Marshall from 2013-18, told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that Marshall punched him twice during a practice in 2015.

Wichita State announced it started an investigation into the allegations against the school’s head coach. Just under a month later, the Shockers appear to have made a decision on their head coach.

Jeff Goodman reported Wichita State is expected to part ways with Marshall. According to Goodman, the decision will be official by the end of the week.

BREAKING: Wichita State and Gregg Marshall are expected to part ways by the end of the week, sources told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 11, 2020

Goodman initially reported that three eye witnesses saw the Wichita State basketball coach choke assistant Kyle Linsted during the 2016-17 season. Linsted spent three seasons at Wichita State before leaving to take an assistant job at Minnesota following the 2017-18 season.

In 13 seasons as the team’s head coach, Marshall racked up a 331-121 record. He took the team to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, making it as far as the Final Four during the 2012-13 season.

An official announcement should come from Wichita State in the coming weeks.