Will Fans Be Allowed At NCAA Tournament Games This Year?

After last season’s stunning last-minute cancellation due to COVID-19, it will be great just to have the NCAA Tournament played in 2021.

As it turns out, a limited number of fans might even be able to attend the Big Dance next month. The latest comments from NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt seem to indicate hope on that front.

Earlier today, Gavitt appeared on Greater Columbus Sports Commission’s Virtual Sports Report and addressed the possibility of fan attendance, saying that while no formal decision has been made, one could be soon forthcoming.

Via Eleven Warriors:

“We’re poised to make an announcement here in the next several days about fan attendance, and we’re hopeful and optimistic that we may have limited attendance for general fans, but up to and no more than 25%,” Gavitt said. “And that would be a maximum, if we get there, based on the size of the six different venues we’re using in Indianapolis. So in many cases, we won’t even come close to 25% by keeping that six feet of physical distancing needed in each of the venues. But maybe by the time we get to Lucas Oil Stadium, a much larger venue, we may have slightly closer to 20-25% capacity.”

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held exclusively in Indianapolis and the surrounding area, with the San Antonio region playing host to the Women’s Tournament.

Obviously, having members of the general public at games does invite some inherent risk during the ongoing pandemic, but hopefully the NCAA and other authorities can work out a safe plan.

From an entertainment perspective, it would be great having some fans in the building for tournament games.