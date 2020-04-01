Will Wade Admits To Making “Strong Offer” To Recruit In New Video

The college basketball season might be canceled, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any news in the college basketball world.

On Tuesday night, HBO debuted its documentary “The Scheme.” The two-hour documentary took a deep look into Christian Dawkins and the pay-for-play scandal that rocked college basketball in 2017.

LSU head coach Will Wade made an appearance at the end of the documentary – well, sort of. FBI wiretaps caught a conversation between Wade and Dawkins.

During the conversation, Wade can be heard admitting he made a “strong offer” to a recruit. This isn’t exactly new, considering we knew the wire taps existed several months ago.

However, hearing Wade’s full conversation led many on social media to one question: how does Wade still have a job?

Here’s the full conversation.

Hearing the Will Wade audio, compared to reading a quote. Does it make a difference to you? Via: HBO #TheScheme pic.twitter.com/7kgESLALZ5 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 1, 2020

The conversation centered around current LSU point guard Javonte Smart.

“‘Cause I went to him with a strong ass offer about a month ago,” Wade said on the wiretap. “F***ing strong. Now, the problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was tilted toward the family a little bit. But I mean, it was a f***ing hell of an offer. Like, a hell of an offer. Especially for a kid that’s going to be a two- or three-year kid. I’ve made deals for as good a players as him that were a lot simpler than this.”

LSU suspended Wade during the 2018-19 season after a Yahoo report alleged that he was caught on wiretap speaking with Dawkins about a “strong ass offer” for a recruit. The school re-instated him not long after.

However, with the full conversation out there, Wade could be facing further punishment from the school or the NCAA.