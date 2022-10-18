Women's College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released
It is AP poll week in college basketball. The men's preseason top 25 dropped yesterday, with the women's coming out this afternoon.
Not surprisingly, South Carolina is atop the rankings. The Gamecocks are the defending national champions and have been to back-to-back Final Fours.
Dawn Staley's team is followed by some traditional powers, including Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee. UConn checks in at No. 6, and would definitely have cracked the top five if star guard Paige Bueckers wasn't out for the season with a torn ACL.
- South Carolina
- Stanford
- Texas
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- UConn
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Notre Dame
- NC State
- Indiana
- North Carolina
- Virginia Tech
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Maryland
- Baylor
- Arizona
- Oregon
- Creighton
- Nebraska
- South Dakota State
- Princeton
- Michigan
The 2022-23 women's college basketball season gets underway on Monday, November 7.
It will end with the national championship game on April 2, 2023 at the Women's Final Four in Dallas.