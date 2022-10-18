Women's College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 03: (C) Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the national championship trophy presentation after defeating the UConn Huskies 64-49 during the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Target Center on April 03, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It is AP poll week in college basketball. The men's preseason top 25 dropped yesterday, with the women's coming out this afternoon.

Not surprisingly, South Carolina is atop the rankings. The Gamecocks are the defending national champions and have been to back-to-back Final Fours.

Dawn Staley's team is followed by some traditional powers, including Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee. UConn checks in at No. 6, and would definitely have cracked the top five if star guard Paige Bueckers wasn't out for the season with a torn ACL.

The full top 25:

South Carolina Stanford Texas Iowa Tennessee UConn Louisville Iowa State Notre Dame NC State Indiana North Carolina Virginia Tech Ohio State Oklahoma LSU Maryland Baylor Arizona Oregon Creighton Nebraska South Dakota State Princeton Michigan

The 2022-23 women's college basketball season gets underway on Monday, November 7.

It will end with the national championship game on April 2, 2023 at the Women's Final Four in Dallas.