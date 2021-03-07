Video: This Might Be The Worst Charge Call Of The Basketball Season

Top-seeded Winthrop took on Campbell in the Big South Championship on Sunday, with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

However, it was one officiating debacle that caught the attention of college basketball fans.

Less than seven minutes into the second half, Campbell’s Ricky Clemons caught the ball wide-open on the left wing and started a drive to the basket. He was met by Winthrop’s Michael Anumba at the last possible second and the two collided as Clemons tried to pass the ball back out.

The closest referee called a charge on Clemons, despite the Winthrop defender pretty clearly still on the move at the time of the foul. Anumba went to the ground to help seal the deal and the officiating staff rewarded him with an offensive foul on Campbell.

Here’s a closer look at the controversial charge call, courtesy of Jerry Hinnen:

find someone who will love you as unabashedly and unconditionally as college basketball officials love calling a charge pic.twitter.com/20JzFnzfuL — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) March 7, 2021

Not only was Anumba still moving at the point of contact, but he was also pretty clearly not set at the spot he needed be. Nonetheless, the ball went back to Winthrop as the Eagles continued to open up a second half

College basketball fans that were watching the Big South Championship couldn’t believe the call as it happened.

Might be one of the worst charge calls I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/6LGbZoyD3m — Bryan Smith (@b_smizzle) March 7, 2021

No shot they call this a charge!! He’s not even set or anything. Still moving as well. That’s a ridiculous call. The charge / block call has been very bad this year. Winthrop up on Campbell. pic.twitter.com/pVJOHY6j4H — NBA Draft Scouting (@NBADraftScoutin) March 7, 2021

When all was said and done, the charge call didn’t play a major factor in the outcome of the game. Winthrop outscored Campbell 48-27 in the second half on their way to an 80-53 victory. Redshirt sophomore D.J. Burns led the way for the Eagles with 22 points in 21 minutes.

Winthrop walked away with a Big South Championship as well as an auto-bid to this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Eagles become the third team to do so, after Liberty and Morehead State punched their tickets earlier this weekend.