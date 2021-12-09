Look: ‘Worst Free Throw Of All-Time’ Video Going Viral

In 2012, Appalachian State center Brian Okam had arguably the worst free throw of all time. Fast forward to 2021, and Okam’s airball is still being talked about.

When asked about the airball in 2012, Okam said the ball slipped out of his hands.

“I hit the first shot and on the second, it was just one of those crazy things where the ball slips out of your hand,” Okam said, via Yahoo Sports. “Obviously a lot of folks have seen it and it’s gotten a lot of attention, but I’m just focused on moving ahead with final exams this week and getting back on the winning track.”

For some reason, Okam’s awful free throw is making the rounds on social media. There aren’t many people who actually believe the ball slipped out of his hands.

Here’s the free throw attempt going viral on Wednesday:

December 8, 2012: Quite possibly the worst free throw attempt of all time. pic.twitter.com/YThf1K6jaK — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) December 8, 2021

Honestly, the responses to this video are just as hilarious as the shot itself.

“He had the under for sure,” one college basketball fan tweeted.

“What did his arm run out of battery,” another fan wrote.

Most fans can’t believe this video is actually real. We’ve seen bad attempts from the free throw line in the past, but this one absolutely takes the cake.