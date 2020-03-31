Yale Transfer Jordan Bruner Down To 3 Major Programs

The transfer market in college basketball will be buzzing this spring, even if the rest of the sport has been shut down. Yale’s Jordan Bruner has drawn significant interest.

Bruner, a 6-foot-9 forward with inside-outside ability, is one of the top available grad transfers. The Ivy League doesn’t allow grad students to compete, so he’ll have to look elsewhere for his final season of college basketball.

According to 247Sports’ Evan Daniels, Bruner has narrowed his options down to three finalists. He’s still considering Alabama, Baylor and Maryland.

This season, Bruner averaged 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field, 32.3 percent from three-point range and 76.6 percent from the free throw line.

He registered nine double-doubles, including a 17-point, 15-rebound effort at North Carolina and a 10-point, 13-rebound output against Clemson.

Yale transfer Jordan Bruner is down to Alabama, Baylor and Maryland, he tells @247Sports. Averaged 10.9 PPG and 9.2 RPG. One of best graduate transfer on the market. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 31, 2020

As the regular season champion of the Ivy League, Yale was headed to the NCAA Tournament before coronavirus canceled March Madness.

Bruner might get the chance to dance next year though, no matter which school he ultimately chooses.