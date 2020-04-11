Ziaire Williams, No. 5 Recruit In 2020 Class, Announces Commitment Date

Two of the best recruits in the country will be announcing their decisions very soon. On Friday, five-star guard Jalen Green announced that he’ll be committing on Apr. 17 on Instagram Live. Fast forward a day later, and five-star forward Ziaire Williams shared his decision date.

Williams is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 small forward in this year’s recruiting class, per 247Sports. It appears that he prefers to play on the West Coast, as four of the top programs on his list are from the Pac-12.

According to 247Sports, the four teams with the best chance of landing Williams are Arizona, Stanford, UCLA and USC. Recruiting expert Josh Gershon hasn’t made a decision as to where the five-star forward will go.

What we do know is that Williams will announce his decision this Sunday. He shared a hype video on Twitter with the following caption: “COMMITMENT DAY, EASTER 2020.”

COMMITMENT DAY

EASTER 2020 pic.twitter.com/4H2BM3xsZp — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 11, 2020

The current projection for Williams is that he’ll be a one-and-done prospect.

Williams would add a new layer of excitement to the Pac-12 if he does indeed join that conference. He could change how a program like USC is viewed on the hardwood.

Where do you think Williams will play college basketball next season?