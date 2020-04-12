Ziaire Williams, No. 5 Overall Recruit, Announces Major Commitment

For days, five-star forward Ziaire Williams has been keeping us in suspense about his commitment decision. But now the wait is over.

On Sunday, Williams took to Twitter and announced his plans for the future. And as the recruiting experts predicted, Williams is taking his talents to Stanford University.

247Sports rates Williams as the No. 5 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 1 small forward in the nation, and the No. 3 prospect from the state of California.

Williams averaged 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for national high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon. Speaking to 247Sports, Williams’ mentor Robert Icart explained that the Cardinals have been on his radar since the beginning.

“He’d been on that plan since 9th grade when we went on a visit,” Icart said. “Lot of people thought they dropped off, but were unwavering with their involvement with him from the beginning.”

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

in all your ways submit to him,and he will make your paths straight

Proverbs 3:5-6 1000% CONFIDENT AND COMMITTED‼️❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/kYrtDuK5Bd — Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 12, 2020

The move has immediately given the Cardinal one of the top recruiting classes in the country. 247Sports now rates their four-man class No. 13 in the nation, ahead of such basketball powers as Virginia, Baylor and Kansas. They are now the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12.

Williams is only the third five-star recruit that the program has picked up in the last 15 years.

Head coach Jerod Haase still has his work cut out for him as far as getting Stanford back to the top of Pac-12, let alone into the NCAA Tournament. But landing a recruit as highly touted as Ziaire Williams is a pretty good start.