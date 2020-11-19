Floyd Mayweather Net Worth: How Much The Star Boxer Has Made

Floyd Mayweather was trained to be a boxing legend practically from birth. Once a young hotshot prodigy, Mayweather became one of the best to ever enter the ring, earning millions of dollars along the way. How much money did he make throughout his luxurious career? What is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth?

Mayweather was raised to be a boxer from his birth in 1977. His father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., was a heavyweight and welterweight contender who boxed professionally from 1974 to 1990. Floyd Sr. even once fought the great Sugar Ray Leonard. As if Floyd Jr. didn’t have enough boxing mentors and trainers, Jeff and Roger Mayweather – Floyd’s uncles – were both professional boxers as well. Roger Mayweather was Floyd’s original trainer in in his early years.

Floyd Jr. was known as “little Floyd” to his friends and mentors at a young age. He couldn’t get out of the gym, staying late into the night to carve out a boxing career of his own. Little did he know how successful he would become.

Floyd Jr. started was a star in the amateur ranks. He went 84-6 at the amateur level, often going nearly untouched in most bouts. He won the national Gold Gloves in 1993, 1994 and 1996 – which was just the start of his national recognition.

Floyd Jr. finally turned to the professional ranks on Oct. 11, 1996 – and fans quickly saw a superstar in the making. He put away opposing fighters with the same ease he had at the amateur level. His father helped Floyd Jr. all he could, serving as a mentor, friend and trainer during his early professional years.

Mayweather’s most significant accomplishment in his young professional career came in 1998. That year, Floyd Jr. won the WBC super featherweight championship which proved to be his first world title. It was just the beginning of the several world titles he would go onto win.

Floyd Mayweather’s early success translated into him becoming one of the wealthiest athletes the world has ever seen, making millions of dollars from pay-per-view fights and sponsorships.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth?

We know Floyd Mayweather has made well over $1 billion throughout his decorated career. Sportscasting projects Mayweather’s net worth to be right around “at least $560 million,” but it could be even higher. That number is often fluctuating, and changes on a yearly basis.

One of the reasons Mayweather has been able to make so much money throughout his career is because of boxing regulations. Professional boxers aren’t restricted by many rules, which allows them to pick up any endorsements, fights and sponsorships they can. For Mayweather, scheduling fights against other fighting legends paid off big time. Surprisingly, Mayweather has never picked up an endorsement deal, though. Instead, he started his own promotion company and bet on himself to bring in a profit.

“First I want to congratulate every other athlete on this list and second I am honored to have accomplished such record breaking numbers,” Mayweather said on Instagram. “No disrespect to anyone but I did these numbers really in 5 years due to a couple of layoffs and with NO endorsements. I never wanted an endorsement deal from anyone because my vision was always to be my own boss and have no obligations to anyone. So I started my own promotion company and own brand (TMT) in which we are continuing to grow and soon will be the endorsers. You can say what you want about Floyd Mayweather but the numbers and accolades don’t lie. This is truly about hard work and dedication and knowing your worth.”

Mayweather has fought against other fighting greats including Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather went into the McGregor fight with a guaranteed $100 million payout, but wound up making at least $275 million from the bout, per Forbes.

Mayweather set a precedent for athletes everywhere. His ability to market himself has been used as an example for other fighters hoping to make money in the fighting world.

Why did Floyd Mayweather fight Conor McGregor? Manny Pacquiao?

Floyd Mayweather has always been out to prove he’s unbeatable. So an opportunity to fight other fighting legends like Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor were too good of opportunities to pass down.

Mayweather fought Pacquiao in 2015. It was deemed the “Fight of the Century,” that is, until the actual fight took place. Mayweather was declared the winner by unanimous decision, which wasn’t seen as a controversial decision. But the fight itself was met with heavy criticism because of its lack of entertainment.

Some argued Mayweather and Pacquiao didn’t give it their all, instead just taking in a hefty paycheck and avoiding any serious blows. Mayweather always ignored his critics, though. He always maintained his defensive fighting style – while unflashy, it definitely worked out in the long run.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight reportedly earned $600 million in revenue, per Forbes. Mayweather earned right around $250 million for the bout, breaking records at that time until he fought Conor McGregor.

Like Mayweather, McGregor is as competitive a fighter there is, but he didn’t grow up in the boxing world. McGregor quickly became a UFC superstar over the last decade, and once he’d seemingly defeated all available opponents in the Octagon, he wanted a crack at Mayweather in the ring. Mayweather obliged, coming out of retirement and doing most of the logistical work to set up the fight.

The two fighters fought in August of 2017. McGregor was impressive, considering he had such little time to prepare as a boxer, but Mayweather didn’t have much of a challenge taking down the UFC star. Mayweather defeated McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round. Mayweather reportedly took home a paycheck of around $280 million while McGregor’s paycheck was somewhere around $130 million.

What does Floyd Mayweather spend his money on?

Floyd Mayweather hasn’t been shy when it comes to showing off his purchases. Can you blame him? The now retired boxer has brought in well over $1 billion for his boxing career, and he has the purchases to prove it.

Mayweather couldn’t pass down the opportunity to buy a mansion, so he did just that. The boxing legend owns a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles, per Business Insider.

“In 2017, Mayweather spent a small part of his fortune on a $25 million mansion in Los Angeles,” wrote Alan Dawson of Business Insider. “The 6-bed, 10-bath property is located in Beverly Hills, an area made famous for its palm-lined Rodeo Drive, expensive shops, and movie star neighbours.” Obviously, a luxurious mansion is a must for billionaires like Mayweather. But his greatest love outside of boxing is his love for jewelry. Mayweather has spent a ridiculous amount of money on watches, necklaces, phone cases and other bling over the years. He once even bought an $18 million watch which is called the “Billionaire Watch.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) Mayweather often posts images of himself sporting his latest jewelry purchases via social media, as seen below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Outside of jewelry, Mayweather can pretty much buy whatever he wants. He owns a few private jets, makes major bets on sports games every once in a while and has a few other multi-million dollar homes other than his Los Angeles mansion.

Will Floyd Mayweather ever fight again?

Floyd Mayweather seems happy these days running his promotion company and staying out of the ring, at least professionally. But if the right price tag comes calling, there’s a strong chance Mayweather could eventually return to boxing.

Mayweather hasn’t fought since 2017, when he faced off with Conor McGregor. Interestingly enough, the boxing legend has reportedly been in contact with UFC commissioner Dana White about a fight in coming years. White apparently even told reporters Mayweather “wants to fight” again.

“Floyd and I want to work together,” White said earlier this year, via Insider. “We want to do something. We’re going to do something. I just need a little more time to get my s— together.”

If Mayweather is having discussions with White, then that may be a sign he wants to take on another UFC fighter. Perhaps a Mayweather-McGregor rematch is in the works.

For now, Mayweather is enjoying his retirement from boxing. He certainly won’t be short on money anytime soon, thanks to his career earnings of over $1 billion and estimated net worth of over $500 million.