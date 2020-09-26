Video: Army Coach, Lineman With Most-Questionable Move Of The Day

No. 22 Army football is at No. 14 Cincinnati today, in an all-ranked affair between top Group of Five programs. It has been a painful day for one Black Knights assistant coach.

Army trails 17-10 in the early fourth quarter. After a drive in the third quarter, offensive lineman No. 59 Mike Johnson, and appeared to celebrate a play with a very aggressive headbutt.

Johnson, of course, was still wearing his helmet. It is unclear if the coach realized quite what he was getting into there, but he looked worse off for it after the headbutt.

He looked pretty dazed, and kind of stumbled backwards, taking his headset off. We don’t know his status, but plenty are speculating that he might’ve been concussed. Hopefully that isn’t the case.

Football coaches shouldn't headbutt players wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/HzDZDIQBrH — Steve Fuller (@fullsteve) September 26, 2020

Coaches and players, even if you’re super fired up after a big play, headbutting—with or without helmets on—is not the most wise decision. I definitely hope that coach is okay there.

We have a defensive battle in Cincinnati right now. The Bearcats have outgained Army football 247-240. The Black Knights have moved the ball very well on the ground with their notorious triple option attack, gaining 193 yards and 5.1 yards per carry.

Cincinnati enters today’s game at 1-0, with a 55-20 win over Austin Peay. Army is 2-0, beating Middle Tennessee 42-0 and ULM 37-7. The team was set to play BYU last week, but the game was postponed due to positive tests within the Cougars program.

[Steve Fuller]