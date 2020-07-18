Army AD Updates Status Of 2020 Army-Navy Game

The Army-Navy Game is one of college football’s greatest traditions. Both sides are determined to make that rivalry game happen this fall.

It won’t be without major obstacles. As of now, college football is set to happen this fall. The season is already being cut down a bit, though.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already canceled non-conference slate for the year. Other leagues are still weighing options, and could come to a similar conclusion, though we may not find out for a few more weeks. If just one game is played this fall, it may be Army-Navy.

“I have no idea what that game may look like once all necessary safety measure are put in place to guard against the pandemic,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a new statement this week. “But if there’s only one game played in this country this year, we fully expect it will be the Army-Navy Game.” His full statement:

He echoes his Navy counterpart Chet Gladchuk, who spoke to ESPN.com about the status of the Army-Navy Game this week:

“If there’s only one game we’re going to play, it’s the Army-Navy game. Unless the pandemic is such at the time that we’re precluded by the city of Philadelphia to play that game, we have every intention of playing Army-Navy.”

Pardon The Interruption co-host Tony Kornheiser has also supported playing the Army-Navy Game above all others this fall. Of course, it isn’t really a binary choice. If there are games, Army-Navy will almost definitely be one. If there aren’t, it is unlikely that we’ll have a random one-off during the season.

As Gladchuk hinted at as well, playing in Philadelphia, as has been tradition for a while now, may be an issue. The city has canceled large-scale events through February 2021, though there are questions whether major sporting events may be exempt. Even so, it is hard to see Philly allowing for fans at the game.