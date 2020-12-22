Breaking: Army Football Bowl Destination Announced

Army football is going bowling! The Black Knights will head to the Liberty Bowl, replacing the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee football (3-7) accepted an invite to the Liberty Bowl on Sunday. But the Volunteers announced Monday afternoon they’ve experienced a rise in coronavirus cases and will have to opt out of bowl season as a result.

Tennessee’s opt out, while unfortunate, opened the door for a team like Army. The Black Knights went 9-2 this season, but unfortunately were left outside the bowl picture – that is, until now.

By replacing Tennessee, Army will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m ET on ESPN.

Simply put, this is a much-needed development. Army is far more deserving than several other teams playing in a bowl game in coming weeks.

West Virginia, Army’s Liberty Bowl opponent, went 5-4 with wins over Eastern Kentucky, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and TCU this season. WVU’s losses came against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Iowa State – three of which are ranked teams.

Army, meanwhile, went 9-2 with losses to No. 8 Cincinnati and unranked Tulane. The Black Knights rattled off impressive wins over Air Force and Navy, winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in the process.