The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 15

Typically, this weekend of college football would be reserved for the Army-Navy Game. This year’s game was set to be played in Philadelphia, but like so many others, was impacted by COVID-19. As a result, the two academies will play at West Point for the first time since 1943. It also will not be alone on the schedule.

In a way, it is a bit disappointing. It is cool that we often get Army-Navy as its own showcase. Still, it is nice to have some other football action on Saturday. Early on, we have a ranked battle in the SEC East between Mizzou and Georgia, and at 3 p.m., undefeated Coastal Carolina faces Troy, which has historically been a very tough Group of Five out, though they’re just 5-5 this year so far. Army-Navy is also at 3.

In the ACC, No. 10 Miami hosts No. 17 UNC at 3:30, and the big rivalry game between No. 16 Iowa and Wisconsin kicks off at the same time.

No. 6 Florida vs. LSU is a 7 p.m. ET kick, with No. 15 USC at UCLA at 7:30. Some of these games don’t have the same juice they usually do, but we should get some fun college football in any event.

This week, we have a few pretty even splits. Maryland vs. Rutgers and Nebraska vs. Minnesota are both pretty much tossups in the Big Ten, as is Wake Forest-Louisville in the ACC, and Washington State-Cal in the Pac-12. We’re also pretty much right down the middle on the Army-Navy Game, despite the difference in record between the Black Knights and Midshipmen this season.

Andrew McCarty expanded his lead between first and second place from four to six games last week. Matt Lombardi has also been red hot as of late, and jumped up from eighth place to sixth, winning last week by three full games over anyone else on staff.

Here’s where things stand after last week’s picks:

1. Andrew McCarty: 220-75

2. Matt Hladik: 214-81

T-3. Dan Lyons: 212-83

T-3. Tzvi Machlin: 212-83

5. Alek Arend: 210-85

6. Matt Lombardi: 208-87

T-7. Andrew Holleran: 207-88

T-7. Chris Rosvoglou: 207-88

9. Steve Driscoll: 195-100

Here are our picks for Week 15 of the 2020 college football season:

Each week, we pick every college football game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams, as well as the 2020 Army-Navy Game this week. Check back as we update our standings.