College Football World Furious Over Army’s Bowl Game Situation

Army had one of the most-impressive seasons in college football this fall, going 9-2 with wins over Navy and Air Force to wrap up the regular season.

The Black Knights won’t be going bowling this season, though.

College football insider Brett McMurphy is reporting that the wackiness of the bowl season has left Army without a bowl game to play in. He shared the details on Sunday night.

“Army was snubbed because other bowls had contractual agreements w/teams & locked into taking teams w/ losing records over a 9-win team,” he reported.

The college football world is very upset with this. Few college football programs, if any, are more deserving of a bowl game reward than Army.

“There was no spot for Army in a lineup that included the MILITARY and ARMED FORCES bowls,” college football reporter Stewart Mandel tweeted.

“Blow the whole thing up. Seriously. This ain’t it.”

Some are suggesting that a bowl game could be created on a whim for Army to play in. It’s not the craziest idea given what’s happened in 2020.

The Black Knights would just need to find an opponent.

It would also be good if the craziness of the 2020 college football season leads to dramatic changes in the postseason structure. Clearly, they are needed.