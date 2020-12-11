College GameDay Announces Guest Picker Ahead Of Saturday’s Army-Navy Game

For the first time in decades, the Army-Navy Game will be played at one of the two academies. Army is set to host Saturday’s game at West Point, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to ring in the beloved game.

To celebrate the occasion, ESPN is bringing in a guest with a unique connection to both the world of college football, and the armed services. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser under President George W. Bush, will be on hand as the guest picker.

Rice is a big time college football fan. The Birmingham native roots for her home state Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as her graduate school alma mater, and her current university, Stanford, where she is on staff as Director of the Hoover Institution.

She also previously served on the College Football Playoff selection committee. She can actually provide some first-hand insight on what those in that room now may be thinking, given the crazy situation with Ohio State and other potential contenders around the country.

This week's guest picker for the Army-Navy Game is former Secretary of State and former @CFBPlayoff committee member, @CondoleezzaRice! pic.twitter.com/9m3bUnLFQN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 11, 2020

The Army-Navy Game has traditionally been held at a neutral site, with Philadelphia often serving as the home of the game. That was set to be the case this year, but local ordinances made it impossible during COVID-19. As a result, the two teams will play at Michie Stadium.

Both programs unveiled their awesome alternate uniforms for the game earlier this month. Special threads have become another major tradition in the game.

It will be weird to see the game played in a stadium that isn’t packed to the gills, but the Cadets and Midshipmen will be there providing a fun atmosphere for the game.

The 121st Army-Navy Game is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS this Saturday. Army is the favorite at 7-2, while Navy is 3-6 on the year. College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESN.

