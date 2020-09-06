Look: Army Might Have The Best Crowd In College Football This Year

With the Power Five teams not taking the college football field in Week 1, the Group of Five and independent teams got some extra time in the spotlight. But the Army Black Knights may have have had the best weekend out of anyone.

Army football opened up their season at Michie Stadium against Middle Tennessee on Saturday. They did so with a much-reduced capacity from their usual home games.

Only 5,200 Army fans were in attendance instead of the usual 23,000-plus. But the fans that did make it to the game more than made up for the deficit with their energy. Army might have the most-raucous crowd in the country this year considering the circumstances.

As Army clobbered Middle Tennessee in a 42-0 blowout, the fans danced in unison with the Black Knights players on the sidelines. They were pretty in-sync too given that large swaths of the stands were empty.

Judge for yourself how the Army football crowd did:

As mentioned earlier, it was a pretty satisfying win for the Army fans too.

Todd Monken’s triple-option offense worked like a charm against the Blue Raiders. Ten different ball carriers got touches as the Black Knights rushed for 340 yards and five touchdowns. They were nigh unstoppable, going 13-of-15 on third down to boot.

The defense got in on the scoring action too as Jon Rhattigan recorded a 43-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

All of that came out to a 42-0 win for the Black Knights. It’s the fifth year in a row that Army have won their home opener.

Not a bad way to start the season, and the fans definitely enjoyed it.