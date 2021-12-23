Look: This Play From Army-Missouri Bowl Game Is Going Viral

Fans have come to expect a ground-heavy offense from Army football. However, a rushing play in Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl still completely shocked those watching the Black Knights.

In the third quarter of the postseason matchup between Army and Missouri, Black Knights running back Jakobi Buchanan showed a unique combination of strength and agility inside the red zone. At six-foot, 260 pounds, the junior ballcarrier left his mark on a hapless defender.

On second down and goal from the Missouri 10-yard line, Buchanan took the handoff and found an opening. He ended up one-on-one with a Tigers defensive back and absolutely bulldozed him on his way into the end zone.

Take a look:

Jakobi Buchanan hit the end zone like a freight train 💪 pic.twitter.com/lD4YZeHfiV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 23, 2021

At Buchanan’s size, the Black Knights running back got the best of the exchange, but the impact will certainly be something felt by both players on Thursday morning.

Army stuck to its usual dose of run plays against Missouri and didn’t seem at all overwhelmed by an SEC opponent. The Black Knights needed just a handful of passes to stay in the game with the Tigers, but relied mostly on Buchanan and a handful of other ballcarriers to get the job done.

It certainly helps when the program can get runs like the one Buchanan busted out in the third quarter. Thanks to the ballcarrier’s effort, Army seems poised to close out the 2021 season in strong fashion.

