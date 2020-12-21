There’s 1 Obvious Replacement For Tennessee In The Liberty Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers have opted out of the Liberty Bowl, and there’s one obvious replacement team.

The SEC’s Tennessee and West Virginia out of the Big 12 were supposed to meet in this season’s Liberty Bowl. But the Volunteers announced on Monday they have to opt out of the invitation due to COVID-related circumstances.

The Mountaineers are now without an opponent, but college football fans have an idea. Insert Army football.

The Black Knights went 9-2 this season and were fully deserving of a bowl game invite, but were left out of the postseason. Fans would love the Liberty Bowl to make a call to Army as soon as possible and invite the Black Knights to play on New Year’s Eve.

Should take five minutes to get Army signed up for the Liberty Bowl. Let’s go. https://t.co/ifHswYGaDV — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 21, 2020

Do the right thing, Liberty Bowl…get Army in this game https://t.co/9Tsq8gE8xR — Marty Bannister (@MartyBannister) December 21, 2020

If the Liberty Bowl doesn't invite Army they should shut the bowl system down https://t.co/cWwv7uPQaF — Bobby Hartin (@fantalk989) December 21, 2020

This is a no-brainer. Get Army to the Liberty Bowl!

The Black Knights are more than deserving to go bowling this postseason – and a matchup with West Virginia would pair two worthy opponents.

Army football had a more impressive season than most teams going bowling in coming weeks. The Black Knights went 9-2 this season, beating Air Force and Navy. Their lone losses came against Cincinnati and Tulane.

Army head coach Jeff Monken has been adamant over the past 24 hours that Army belongs in a bowl game. Let’s hope the Liberty Bowl makes it happen.

With Tennessee out of the picture, the Liberty Bowl needs to do the right thing and make a call to the Black Knights.