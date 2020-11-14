Video: Army Tries The Dumbest Trick Play Of The Season

If any team needs a lesson on how to execute the perfect trick play, don’t look Army’s way. The Black Knights tried the dumbest trick play we’ve ever seen on Saturday.

Army football entered Saturday’s game with a 5-2 record, its only loss being a 14-point defeat at the hands of undefeated Cincinnati. But the Black Knights were not prepared for what Tulane had coming for them on Saturday afternoon.

The Green Wave jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarterback before Army responded with 12 in the second, making it a 14-12 halftime lead for Tulane. It was all Tulane in the second half, as it jumped out to a 31-12 lead with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Army desperately needed a spark at that point, so the Black Knights attempted a trick play on a kick return. It went as poorly as it could’ve. The Army return man tried to throw the ball across the field to another returner, but Tulane saw it the whole way, intercepting the pass for another touchdown. Take a look below.

This might be both the dumbest and worst trick play we’ve ever seen – and that’s saying something.

Tulane read the trick play the entire way, and put itself in the perfect position to make a play on the ball and return it for a touchdown.

Army may want to go back to the drawing board if it hopes to attempt another trick play this season. The Black Knights definitely have some work to do in the creativity department.