Video: Georgia Southern Has Most-Devastating Loss Of The Day

Army and Georgia Southern had an epic battle for the ages this afternoon, but unfortunately the game ended in controversial fashion.

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Black Knights in the first quarter. Their dominance didn’t last very long, as the Black Knights outscored them by 15 points in the second half.

With less than a minute remaining in the game and Georgia Southern trailing by a single point, Justin Tomlin completed a 30-yard pass to Malik Murray to get well inside Army territory. On the following play though, Tomlin was sacked by Nolan Cockrill and Arik Smith for a loss of two yards.

Tomlin tried to get up as quick as possible to spike the football since there were only 14 seconds on the clock.However, the Army defense held him down until the refs broke up the pile. By the time that Tomlin got up and spiked the ball, the clock hit triple zeros.

Check out the heartbreaking finish between Army and Georgia Southern:

Here's how Georgia Southern lost. pic.twitter.com/YyTRvDtBha — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 21, 2020

The officiating crew should’ve done a better job of breaking up the pile between Army and Georgia Southern. Tomlin was literally unable to get up and spike the ball in a timely manner.

Instead of blaming the officials, Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford took all responsibility for the loss.

“I let the team down with that one,” Lunsford. “Alex Raynor deserved the opportunity to go out there and win it. It’s something I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life.”