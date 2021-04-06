Adam Schefter Reveals Who He Texted After Sam Darnold Trade

Sam Darnold’s time with the New York Jets officially came to an end on Monday. Now that he’s out, the front office will have to replace him with a young quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft.

Everyone expects the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the draft. That means the Jets can choose one of Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance or Zach Wilson.

If there was any doubt as to who New York would select with the No. 2 pick, ESPN insider Adam Schefter cleared that up on Tuesday’s edition of Get Up.

Schefter revealed that he texted Wilson after the Jets traded away Darnold. He wanted to officially welcome the BYU product to the Big Apple.

“Greeny, I sent him a text yesterday saying ‘Welcome to New York, Zach.’ That’s about as far as I can go right now,” Schefter said. “Zach Wilson seems to be the obvious choice at No. 2 – it looks like he’s heading to the Jets.”

On @GetUpESPN, Adam Schefter reveals he texted Zach Wilson yesterday and welcomed him to New York. pic.twitter.com/1LggTjVhjN — Jet Up Nation (@jetupnationcrew) April 6, 2021

Last week, former 49ers quarterback Steve Young said “The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family.”

Schefter’s text to Wilson all but validates Young’s comments on KNBR Radio. At this point, it’d be incredibly shocking if New York doesn’t select the BYU standout.

With the first two picks in this year’s draft basically set, all the focus now shift overs to the 49ers.