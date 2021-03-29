Anonymous NFL Executive Compares Zach Wilson To 2 Star QBs

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has seen his NFL Draft stock skyrocket since his incredible Pro Day last week. It’s gone up so much that one NFL executive is willing to compare him to two star quarterbacks.

In an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, one anonymous AFC executive believes that Wilson now draws comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. The person said Rodgers would be a closer comparison given his arm strength. However, that executive was reluctant to say whether he believes Wilson will be “a great, generational quarterback.”

“From a tape standpoint, he wasn’t as good as [Mahomes and Rodgers] coming out. But that’s easy to say now,” the anonymous executive said. “Some of the ability to throw from different angles, and with a release that quick is similar to those guys. Rodgers is probably more appropriate. Remember, people weren’t super [excited] with Rodgers’ arm either, which seems crazy now. So is he as talented as those guys, as an athlete? Maybe. Is he gonna be a great generational quarterback? I don’t know.”

That’s a pretty glowing endorsement for the former BYU quarterback. But after the impressive display he had at his Pro Day, he’s only cemented himself as a top two or three prospect in the draft.

With Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence all but officially announced as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson will likely be the No. 2 overall pick. Whether he gets picked by the New York Jets or by a team trading up to get him remains to be seen.

As a junior at BYU, Wilson enjoyed a tremendous season, completing 73.5-percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He went 19-8 as a starter in three seasons at BYU.

Granted, pro comparisons should always be taken with a grain of salt. The teams these players get drafted to can have a world of difference on how their careers start out.

But right now, the future looks very bright for Zach Wilson.