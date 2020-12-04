BYU-Cincinnati Matchup Reportedly Scrapped Due To Positive Tests

The No. 8 BYU Cougars are slated to get their first game of the season against a top-15 team this weekend as they head to Conway, South Carolina to play No. 14 Coastal Carolina. But BYU apparently had a different opponent in mind for this week originally: No. 7 Cincinnati.

According to the Deseret News, the Cougars and the Bearcats were tentatively scheduled to play this weekend originally. However, those plans were scrapped in the wake of a slew of COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have been out of action since last week, when positive test results forced them to cancel an in-conference game against Temple. As of writing, their December 12 tilt against Tulsa is still on.

BYU fans have been itching for a matchup against a top-ranked team to boost their College Football Playoff hopes. Despite their top-10 ranking in the AP poll, the CFP ranking has them all the way down to 13.

BYU boast the nation’s best record at 9-0, but their wins have all come against Group of Five and independent opponents. While Cincinnati would not have changed that, BYU would at least have a win over a legitimate top-10 team.

A potential win against Coastal Carolina would be a big boost to BYU. But there’s very little chance that beating the Chanticleers and San Diego State the following week will be enough for the top Group of Five berth, let alone a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Maybe the next time BYU has a chance to play a Power Five team like Washington, they should push hard to make it a reality.