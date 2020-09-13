BYU Announces Next Week’s Game vs. Army Is Postponed

BYU football was supposed to play its second game of the season next Saturday, Sept. 19, against the Army Black Knights. Unfortunately that game has been postponed.

BYU blew out another service academy, Navy 55-3 last weekend. Army is off to a fast start this year, beating Middle Tennessee 42-0 last week, and ULM 37-7 today.

“As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU,” the Cougars’ announcement reads. “The decision was made after consultation with the BYU administration, state public health officials and medical advisors, and in coordination with the leadership at Army West Point.”

These late postponements have become the norm in college football this fall. We’ve seen games like TCU-SMU, which was set to be played last night, pushed out a few days ahead. Just today, Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, which was set for Sept. 19, was bumped back to Sept. 26.

With the announcement, both of these teams’ next games should be on Sept. 26. BYU football hosts Troy, while Army travels to Cincinnati.

Army doesn’t have an opening in November, where BYU currently has a lot of availability thanks to a shortened Independent schedule. The next time these two teams may be able to play, as things are currently constituted, is early December, ahead of the Army-Navy Game scheduled for Dec. 12.

Hopefully they’re able to stay flexible and work something out later this year.

