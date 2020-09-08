Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To BYU’s 55-3 Win vs. Navy

Last night featured the annual Week 1 Monday night college football game, with BYU football traveling to Navy. Unfortunately, that game didn’t exactly deliver in terms of competitiveness.

A lot was made about Navy’s decision to basically not hold live, full-contact practice this offseason, out of concern for COVID-19. The team went with more thud work, tackling and blocking bags rather than live teammates. It showed on Monday night.

The Cougars absolutely blasted the Midshipmen 55-3. “I erred on the side of trying to keep our guys safe and clearly that was a bad decision,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “That game was 1,000% my fault. We weren’t prepared.”

Kirk Herbstreit, who called the Monday night game, had another takeaway though. Clearly this was not the Navy team that most have expected, but Herbie thinks that it is also reflects very well on BYU. The Cougars could be for real this fall.

Whelp @BYUfootball is REALLY good! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 8, 2020

If they are, we might see an undefeated season for the Independent squad. There aren’t a lot of daunting opponents coming up this season.

BYU gets its second straight service academy on Sept. 19, with a trip up to Army. They follow that with games against Troy, UTSA, a trip to Houston, and finish with three straight home games against Texas State, Western Kentucky, and North Alabama.

It is unlikely that a BYU football team with an 8-0 record against that weak schedule will get any real College Football Playoff consideration, but if they keep blowing teams out who knows what this strange season will bring.