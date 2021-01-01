BYU QB Zach Wilson Announces His NFL Draft Decision

One of the top prospects in college football has just announced his NFL Draft decision. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is officially ready for the next chapter of his career.

Wilson announced on Friday that he’s declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Everyone expected him to make this decision since he’s projected to go inside the top 10.

It must be tough for Wilson to leave BYU behind, but he has to look out for his future. He did write a heartfelt message to his fans on Twitter though, thanking them for their support over the past few years.

“After much thought, prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Wilson wrote. “I pray that I will always make Cougar Nation proud.”

Here’s the full statement from Wilson:

Wilson finished this season with 3,692 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

In his final game with the Cougars, the talented gunslinger had 425 passing yards and five total touchdowns. It was a dominant performance against the UCF Knights in the Boca Raton Bowl.

BYU didn’t just lose Wilson to the NFL Draft this week, as wide receiver Dax Milne also announced that he’s going pro. He was Wilson’s top target throughout the 2020 season.

NFL fans can’t wait to see what Wilson is capable of doing at the next level.

