BYU QB Zach Wilson Has Fans Excited With Cryptic Tweet

Could we see a top-25 showdown between BYU and Coastal Carolina in the coming weeks? This potential matchup hasn’t been confirmed at this moment, but Zach Wilson’s latest social media activity has college football fans buzzing.

Shortly after the reports came out that a BYU-Coastal Carolina game is in the works, Wilson tweeted out a couple of emojis.

Wilson’s tweet is as cryptic as it gets considering he didn’t add any context. However, the majority of his followers are assuming this is his response to the latest report involving the Cougars.

BYU only has one game remaining on its current schedule, as it’ll take on San Diego State next weekend. Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, is supposed to face Liberty this Saturday but there are concerns about the Flames’ current situation on the COVID-19 front.

👀 👀 😍😍 — Zachary Wilson (@zachkapono) December 2, 2020

It’s possible BYU is simply a backup plan for Coastal Carolina if it’s unable to play against Liberty.

This would be a huge matchup for BYU since it’s currently ranked 13th by the College Football Playoff committee. A win over Coastal Carolina, the No. 18 team in the country, would boost the Cougars’ resume.

Additionally, this potential Coastal Carolina game would give Wilson the chance to showcase his talents on a larger stage. He’s been phenomenal this season with 2,724 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Just like the emojis used in Wilson’s tweet, we’ll keep our eyes on this situation.